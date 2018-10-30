Murder by poisoning is rare.

Just FYI.

Go ahead and feel comfortable sending back that fishy chicken or that fowly fish. The chance of someone in the kitchen growing irritated enough to kill you with that avocado toast — it’s not especially likely. Patrick Quade, founder of the crowd-sourced food safety website IWasPoisoned.com — which is a little like Yelp boiled down to a single, stomach-churning complaint — figures less than 3 percent of the food-poisoning reports he receives from users raise the possibility of malicious tampering. In fact, according to the FBI, there were just 13 killings by poisoning last year in the United States, which places poison as a murder weapon closer to intentional drownings (9) than handguns (7,032).

Why am I telling you this?

It’s not because it’s Halloween and the likelihood of trick-or-treaters getting arsenic-tinged Snickers and candied razor-blade apples has climbed in recent years; other than a single cyanide-laced Pixy Stix that killed an 8-year-old Texas boy in 1974, Halloween candy tampering has mostly proved to be an urban legend. (Indeed, that boy was killed by his own father, who was attempting to cash in on an insurance policy).

No, it’s because it’s Halloween and, as uncommon as food-related murder may be, Chicago has managed somehow to carve out a storied, bizarre starring role in the history of food poisonings, both intentional and otherwise.

And it’s a gruesome history.

Read on if you dare.

We could start elsewhere, long, long ago, with Socrates, who was ordered to kill himself and drank a glass of hemlock; or Augustus of Rome, who ate poisoned figs; or Alexander the Great, who some historians say drank poisoned wine; or Rasputin, who ate poisoned cakes and drank poisoned wine (then was eventually shot). There’s also Richard Roose, a cook for 16th-century English bishop John Fisher; after his plot to poison the clergy failed, Roose received a culinary execution — he was boiled to death.

But let’s begin in Chicago.

Because 100 years ago, if you ate in restaurants here, you actually did send food back at your own risk. Early in summer 1918, police raided offices of the waiters union on Madison Street and rounded up 100 servers on the suspicion of poisoning the customers at restaurants, clubs and hotels across the city. An undercover private detective (hired by the Hotel Sherman) infiltrated the union and found waiters buying 20-cent packets of a powdery substance that, though lethal in large amounts, was mostly sprinkled onto food, knocking out some customers, causing violent diarrhea in others.

News reports outlined a conspiracy linked to the death of a police officer in the Loop who became ill after eating a bowl of soup. But according to the Tribune, the targets were primarily “prominent Chicagoans” who had neglected previously “to tip liberally.”

The broader public, though, had reason to feel paranoid.

The powder was called a Mickey Finn, named for a State Street saloon owner and thief who liked to advertise an overpriced, brazenly titled “Mickey Finn Special”; if you had enough money to order such a drink, you were a mark, and when the Mickey Finn wore off, you woke up pantsless and stripped of your wallet. Getting slipped a Mickey Finn by underpaid restaurant staff, however, was a relatively minor act of class warfare compared with the food tampering that preceded it.

Two years earlier, at the University Club on Monroe Street, dozens of politicians and captains of industry grew seriously ill after eating the chicken soup. More than 300 were attending a dinner to honor the new archbishop of Chicago, George Mundelein. The governor was there; the mayor was there. Everyone was there, including an assistant chef who called himself Jean Crones and who had spiked the stock with arsenic. Mundelein, who reportedly never touched the soup, was the intended prey. During the resulting chaos, Crones is said to have sneaked out of the building and boarded a train headed for the East Coast.

Later it was learned Crones was actually Nestor Dondoglio, an Italian anarchist who advocated class revolt and toppling seats of traditional power. He didn’t actually kill anyone at that dinner — investigators speculated later that the old trick of watering down soup to accommodate a large party probably helped save lives — but for years, the name “Jean Crones” sent a shiver down the spines of Chicago diners. He was never captured, and the memory of his mission weighed heavily on anyone who went to fancy restaurants and swanky soirees.

Even St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Chicago — Crones was no fan of religion — hired food tasters; a year later, when waiters went on strike and a South Wells Street restaurant gave 30 customers food poisoning, the Tribune ran the jumpy headline: “Red Terrorism Hinted at Cafe Poisoning.” Crones eventually died in the 1930s in Connecticut, but his influence was such that when arsenic-filled pies killed six people in a New York City diner in 1922, The New York Times speculated: “The chance that the deed was committed by some crazy man or hater of the human race, like Jean Crones ... is considered possible” but improbable — the restaurant was too inexpensive for class warfare.

Now the irony.

There actually was a kind of food-related class warfare happening in the early 20th century, said Deborah Blum of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, author of “The Poisoner’s Handbook” and a new food-safety history, “The Poison Squad.” “Except the target was the working class, and the perpetrators were the rich. If you own a company, you probably own a farm — you get good things to eat. If you’re the family trying to stretch your dollar, you’re perfect for cutting corners. The rich get strawberry jam; the poor get, like, dyed glucose with ... stuff.”

For much of the 19th century (and into the next), before food safety laws were commonplace, that stuff, as Blum writes in “The Poison Squad,” was often a hell’s pantry of terrifying, insane, albeit creative substitutes companies used to disguise a lack of actual food in food. Coffee companies would press “flour, molasses and occasionally dirt and sawdust into molds” of coffee beans. Mounds of minced insects were sold as brown sugar. Orphanages in Indiana received milk bottles laced with embalming fluid.

And so people got sick and died — with little recourse or legislation to protect them. In 1883, a bakery on Milwaukee Avenue severely poisoned three families that had bought lemon cream pies; as many as 65 others may have also been poisoned by the pies. Yet within a day, it was simply another case of questionable food — very old, familiar news.

Early in her research, Blum says, Chicago “popped out” for particularly egregious violations, such as “butter” that local stockyards manufactured using pieces of beef tallow and animal stomachs — often full of parasites and disease. Chicago’s larger role in the implementation of national food safety laws, though, comes at the turn of the century, after publication of “The Jungle,” Upton Sinclair’s influential expose of local beef production. The United States was the only industrialized nation still allowing companies to contaminate food without fear of reprisal; indeed, during the congressional hearings that generated the Food and Drug Act of 1906, Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Wharton of Illinois called the stockyards “clean and wholesome.” The Tribune ran multiple-page rebuttals of Sinclair, but as Blum writes, “the newspaper’s management had not assigned a reporter to study Sinclair’s claims but instead passed the task on to a publicist who worked for the meatpackers.”

Which raises a question:

Even if food safety was nonexistent until 1906, it was still a crime to poison people, and if food companies understood they were using ingredients that might poison some people, and if they knew that people could die — wasn’t that involuntary manslaughter?

Regardless of the answer, the poisonings that actually captured the attention of Chicago in the first half of the 20th century were sexier: Jean Crones aside, in 1925, Anna Cunningham, a housewife in Valparaiso, Ind., fed her family a diet of bread and butter sandwiches tainted with arsenic; by the time she was discovered, her husband and four of her five kids had died. In 1931, a Rogers Park woman was suspected of using flypaper to poison her husband’s drinks (years later, the husband, who recovered, was accused of stealing another man’s wife). Just after New Year’s 1942, at the famed L’Aiglon in River North, a couple ordered Champagne and pheasant and were soon found dead of cyanide poisoning; according to news reports, the woman was unable to persuade the man’s wife to give him up and likely chose the Romeo-and-Juliet solution.

And let’s not forget Tillie Klimek, a Chicago storekeeper nicknamed the “Poison Widow” in the Tribune, and described as “squat,” with a “greasy complexion” and “lumpy figure.” In 1923, she was convicted of poisoning to death her third husband. She was suspected, though, of poisoning meals for each of her four husbands, three of whom died. Later when bodies were exhumed, she was linked to the deaths of at least 14 people and animals, including relatives, friends, lovers and neighborhood pets.

The details play like cobbled-together Depression noir.

When food-poisoning crime happens today, and it does — consider the Geneva, Ill., woman who killed her husband in 2016 with a poisoned smoothie, or the plant worker in Germany arrested last summer, suspected of killing 21 co-workers over 18 years with poisoned lunches — the story feels like an aberration, too patient for a heated century.

You might think murder by poison is common if you’ve watched a diet of “Murder, She Wrote” reruns and read a lot of detective fiction, but generally murderers are not restrained enough to plot a poisoning. Sara Paretsky, the Chicago-based crime novelist, said in an email that murders in her books come primarily from gunshot wounds, blunt force traumas and the occasional stabbing or drowning.

“I'm not that subtle.”

“The truth is,” said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Human Sciences at North Carolina State University, “it’s generally not easy now to (poison) on a wide scale, so cases of intentional poisoning tend to be small — and often a flavor or a taste will tip people off something’s wrong. Using our food systems to poison is just not the most efficient, effective way to get at people.”

And unintended poisonings, though far more frequent, are not so easy either. When our biological warnings don’t kick in, there are formal regulations, roadblocks and informal warning bells — Chicago’s Department of Innovation and Technology started using predictive analytics in 2014 to prioritize restaurant inspections, starting with the most-likely offenders. Patrick Quade, who had no history with the dining or science world when he started the IWasPoisoned website, was working in finance at Morgan Stanley in New York City when he says the deli that sold him a bad BLT ignored his complaints. Furious, he created an online platform to report food poisonings. Nine years later, more than 300 public health agencies probe the data on his site; recently, information gathered from his users helped identify the norovirus outbreak at Chipotle restaurants.

“Turns out underreporting poisoning is a massive problem,” he said, “and it’s regular people who experience symptoms and speak up who’ve made a difference.”

Bacterial outbreaks still happen, of course.

Quade said so far this year he has had 55,000 food-poisoning complaints — more than double the complaints he got last year. The vast majority, however, have nothing to do with spurned spouses or anarchist Italian chefs

Most are not murderous.

“There will always be people who cheat, and those people will always outnumber the number of food inspectors in the world,” Blum said. “Under the Trump administration, funding for all this was cut even more. But are we better off now than 100 years ago? We are. Is there still fakery? Yes. Are there still some insects parts in your food? Yes.”

Happy Halloween, and try the soup — it’s devilish.

cborrelli@chicagotribune.com

MORE COVERAGE

Witch hunt confirmed! When Chicago burned witches — sort of »

Brach’s Mellowcreme Pumpkin -- the unsung hero of Halloween »

Trick or treat or worse? The ugly history of a Halloween tradition »