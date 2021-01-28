‘Dochi’ to Open Brick-and-Mortar Location in Mills 50

Orlando’s Only Japanese Craft Donut Pop-Up to Open New Location in Spring 2021

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dochi , a local craft donut pop-up specializing in Japanese mochi donuts, has officially announced that it will be opening a new location in the Orlando Mills 50 district next month.

The concept, founded by childhood friends Jason Le and Frank Phan, began as a pop-up at East End Market in Audubon Park in 2018, and then expanded to Boxi Park in Lake Nona the following year. The concept currently occupies a small space upstairs at East End Market where the shop is only open Thursday – Sunday. The brand has three other locations — two in Seattle , and one opening soon in Denver.

Partnering up with local restaurateur brothers Jimmy and Johnny Tung, Jason and Frank will be bringing Dochi from pop-up to brick-and-mortar for the very first time. It’s newest shop will be located at 1222 East Colonial Drive across from Mamak Asian Street Food.

“There has always been a sense of attraction and excitement in Mills 50, “ says Jason. “The people, the vibe, the growing food culture… we’ve been going to Mills 50 since we were kids and still now as adults. It’s become a popular hub for Asian food and trendy eats so we thought it’d be the perfect location for Dochi.”

Both originally from South Florida, Frank and Jason were childhood friends whose travels and culinary background steered them on the path to start the local donut brand. Jason, who worked for JetBlue, discovered mochi donuts during his travels to Japan and Hawaii, and Frank had previous donut shop experience. Following the success of Dochi in Orlando, Jason is now on the west coast focusing his attention on the Seattle, Denver and other west coast markets while Frank will oversee the new locations in Orlando and Jacksonville.

The concept specializes in house-crafted Japanese mochi donuts. The donuts are made fresh each morning, and the shop rotates its creations seasonally. Popular flavors that have gained Dochi a loyal following include Ube Glaze, Taro Pebbles, Fererro Rocher, and the Japanese-inspired Matcha Oreo. The brand has also collaborated with local chefs to create limited-edition flavors like the Maple Bacon Glaze, which features Hinckley Meats’ famous housemade bacon.

Light, airy and chewy in texture, mochi donuts are made with sweet rice flour, and typically contain half the amount of calories as the standard cake or yeast donut. Resembling a ‘baby teething ring’ or a ring of smaller round pieces, the donut has a unique shape that is meant for it to be broken apart and shared.

Mochi donuts have gained massive popularity on the east coast and Hawaii, and Dochi will be the only shop in the southeast to offer this Japanese treat. The Mills 50 location will be offering fresh made coffee to complement those soft, fluffy donuts.

Dochi in Mills 50 will be open 7 days a week, and offer event catering along with delivery through UberEats, and Doordash.

Another location in the Jacksonville Town Center is expected to open this summer, and Dochi has its sights set on Tampa and South Florida next.

“What drives us is the reaction we get from someone opening a Dochi box, and seeing those delicious, colorful donuts for the first time. That makes it all worth it,” says Frank.

Follow @dochi.fl on Instagram for updates on opening!

