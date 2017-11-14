Do you make ox tongue cookies?

Ox tongue cookies: Yes, that’s what I said.
I learned about these interestingly named cookies recently and became intrigued. It’s another Pennsylvania Dutch recipe that I want to learn more about. Experts tell me that they are delicious and flavored with molasses and spices (and shaped like an ox tongue.). I’m told they are delicious with a cup of hot tea.
I’m looking to interview someone who makes these cookies for the holidays. If you have a recipe and make these cookies every year at the holidays, let me know.
Contact me at: email: jseheehan@mcall.com; and 610-820-6628.
Twitter @jenwsheehan
610-820-6628
