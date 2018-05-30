Do you have a blue-ribbon worthy thumbprint cookie or candy recipe?

Do you have a killer thumbprint cookie recipe?

Is your homemade candy the talk of the neighborhood?

If either applies to you, you should consider competing in the 2018 Allentown Fair, which will run Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

The Allentown Fair's Premium List booklets, now available, detail all the categories for the fair's blue ribbon competitions, as well as the rules and procedures to enter. You can get copies at the Allentown Fairgrounds' main office and box office, as well as on the fair's website, www.allentownfairpa.org.

The annual event offers amateur crafters, collectors, cooks, bakers, photographers and others with creative talents a chance to compete. All entries in these competitive exhibit categories will be displayed in the Agri-Plex, the fair's main exhibit hall. There also are contests for farmers and gardeners.

There are two separate guideline booklets — one for Agri-Plex entries, which includes the culinary contests, and one for livestock entries. The deadline to enter any of the Agri-Plex contests is Aug. 4 so you have a little over two months to decide what you’ll enter.

The 166th annual fair will feature two new culinary contests for amateurs this year:

* Wicked Sweet Bakeshop Thumbprint Cookie Challenge: These classic cookies start as a roll of dough that’s pushed down with your thumb and topped with jam. This style cookie has shown up in other contests at the fair over the years but this is the first year the cookie has a contest all on its own.

* Clover Hill Vineyards and Winery’s Homemade Candy Contest: Make a hand-crafted candy using any Clover Hill wine in the recipe.

Somewhat new this year will be the Suburban Car Wash Ultimate Cheesecake Challenge. You can go traditional, garnish with fruit drizzle or even flavor it (pumpkin, peanut butter, chocolate). Last year’s fair featured a cheesecake contest sponsored by Clover Hill Winery. That contest required wine as an ingredient.

Back for the second year are two contests that debuted last year: Pampered Chef Marvelous Muffin Contest and the Nicole M. Gruber Memorial Pineapple Upside Down Cake Contest.

Returning contest favorites includes:

* The Great American Spam Championship will be back and this year the contest is calling for Hawaiian or island-inspired recipes using Spam. Once again there will be a category for kids and adults.

* Bechdolt’s Orchard Fresh Peach Dessert: Sky’s the limit on this category. Any creative dessert recipe you have featuring 50 percent or more fresh peaches will work.

Some contests offer prize money or gifts. Others will qualify winners to move on to state or national competitions, such as the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

* PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookie, Brownies or Bar Baking Contest

* Ritz Barbecue Ultimate Fruit Pie Challenge

DETAILS

How to enter the Allentown Fair's culinary contests

• Premium lists and applications for the special contests can be picked up at the fair office behind the Ritz Barbecue on the Allentown Fairgrounds at 17th and Chew streets, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, or by going to the fair's website, www.allentownfairpa.org, and downloading the list and applications.

* Deadline: Aug. 4

