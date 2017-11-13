DMK's new Fort Willow inspired by travel and treehouses, plus more restaurant news

Who as a child hasn’t dreamed of a tricked-out treehouse hideaway? For its newest project, Fort Willow, DMK Restaurants hopes to channel that childhood excitement with a cocktail bar serving small plates and bowls.

What makes it treehouse? The design, for starters, which includes a central “tree” made of slats that will cover the the main dining space. Co-owners David Morton and Michael Kornick are drawing on international flavors from India, France, Spain, Asia, Africa and more for food and beverage.

Morton says the theme harks back to childlike escapism, when kids can run to their treehouse and daydream. “(Fort Willow) is for people who are adventurous in their own way and like spicy and spices,” Morton said. “But most importantly, it’s just a neighborhood bar.”

Morton said they hope to create a sense of wonder, curiosity, comfort and “a touch of sneakiness” with their tree fort theme.

Cocktails will include the Caipifruta, with Novo Fogo Cachaca, lime and seasonal fruit, and the Tree Fort Punch, which is made with Stormy Night black tea, Amaro Abano, Amaro Averna, aged pisco and nutmeg. One opening menu dish is Indian vegetable curry served with warm naan and a tempura rock shrimp and broccoli dish.

“We will really take you to a place to get away and enjoy really interesting, cool flavors,” Morton said.

DMK Restaurants also operates DMK Burger Bar, Fish Bar, Henry’s, The Rec Room and Werewolf Coffee Bar, among others.

Fort Willow is expected to open in early December. 1721 N. Elston Ave., facebook.com/DMKfortwillow

Other openings:

LAKEVIEW — The Schubas Tavern kitchen has reopened, serving up macaroni and cheese, kale salad and Slagel Farms griddle burgers. 3159 N. Southport Ave. 773-525-2508, lh-st.com

LOGAN SQUARE — Caffe Umbria, a Seattle-based Italian coffee roaster, will open its second Chicago location in late November or early December with a roastery, coffee training lab and cafe. 2545 W. Armitage Ave., 312-877-5166, caffeumbria.com

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Shakou has opened its fifth location, featuring cocktails, bento boxes and sushi in a modern, open dining room and outdoor lounge. 70 N. Vail Ave., 847-749-3915, shakourestaurants.com

ALBANY PARK — Owner Ambrosio Mancines closed his T&B Grill in October to re-concept as Mariscos Sirena, a Mexican seafood restaurant. The spot opens for service this weekend. 3658 W. Lawrence Ave., 773-961-7016

Closure:

WICKER PARK — Dox Quality Greek closed, and rumors are circling that Bonci may be opening in its place, according to a post on LTH Forum.