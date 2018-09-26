The Dizz is for sale in Remington

Remington’s The Dizz, a neighborhood bar and restaurant with roots that go back to the 1930s, is up for sale.

The asking price is $875,000.

Owners Darlene and Thomas Basta, who took over the bar in 2008 and re-christened what had been known as Dizzy Issie’s as The Dizz, are retiring, said spokesman Michael Levine, who is also serving as the building’s listing broker.

The purchase price includes the corner building at 300 W. 30th St., he said, as well as the liquor license, fixtures and just about everything else on the premises.

The Bastas are leaving The Dizz “with heavy hearts,” Levine said.

The brick building seats 98, plus another 20 outside, according to a listing on loopnet.com.

The first liquor license was issued to a bar at the location in 1934, according to a history on The Dizz’s website. Known then as Mitchells, it operated under that name until 1972, when new management changed the name to Stu’s Lounge. The bar was later known as Tony’s Place, Igor’s and Buckley’s before becoming Dizzy Issie’s in 1997.

