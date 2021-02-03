DIY Value: Taco Bell Calls Out Competitors and Puts Fans Over Fame in Newest Campaign

The brand’s new $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box breaks industry patterns and celebrates its fans with an incredible value bundle available across its digital platforms

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Take a boring burger bundle, add a celebrity in the mix, put it online and you’ve got the perfect recipe for, well, eating someone else’s favorites. Taco Bell wonders, why not just Eat Like You? Your favorites. All together. For just $5*. Rewarding their most passionate fans first, the new Build Your Own Cravings Box will be available exclusively to Taco Bell Rewards Beta ** members on the Taco Bell app starting February 2, and to other Taco Bell digital customers members on February 11.

Stretching customers’ dollars further than ever before, the Build Your Own Cravings Box is the ultimate Taco Bell eating experience. Packaged in a convenient, recyclable*** paperboard box, fans can create their meal exactly as they please from a selection of well-loved favorites. With the click of a button, 18 different variations come to life on Taco Bell’s mobile and website, showcased in the following categories:

Specialties – a signature item like the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch or Crunchwrap®

Starters – a Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito or Bean and Cheese Burrito

Sides – Of course, the meal wouldn’t be complete without either Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce or Cinnamon Twists

Drinks – A choice of Medium fountain drink rounds out the exclusive offer

The Build Your Own Cravings allows fans to create their meal exactly as they please, whether they’re craving vegetarian**** options, swapping out a protein for beans, or just sticking with the classics. How you build your box is up to you, no matter your protein preference.

“As we see it, there aren’t a lot of choices out there when it comes to value, forcing customers to play by others’ rules. But when your fans have different favorites on the menu, why not celebrate that?” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer. “The Taco Bell I’m proud to lead does it differently – we put fans in the driver’s seat and allow them to eat how they want to eat, not how someone, irrespective of how famous they may be, tells them to.”

Taco Bell is going all in on the launch with marketing that empowers fans to take pride in their unique crunchy, cheesy or spicy taste. The digital and social campaign includes some of Taco Bell’s most influential fans including actor Noah Centineo, TikTok influencer Nava Rose, K-Pop star CL, iconic Drag Queen Onyx Black, and BMXer Brad Simms, among others. However, the celebrities won’t be sharing their own orders, but rather reminding consumers to never settle for someone else’s taste buds. With no predetermined celebrity meal in sight, fans will be encouraged to share their own unique Cravings Box orders on social platforms, such as TikTok, with a never-before-seen filter and hashtag challenge, and will even be able to take on the role of a lifetime as they act alongside Noah Centineo in a passionate TikTok duet. Fans should keep their eye on Taco Bell’s social channels and even their own For You Page for information and even more surprises.

To join Taco Bell Rewards , all customers need to do is download the app and register for an account. Once a Reward member, individuals will begin earning points for every qualifying dollar spent and also unlock rewards like birthday gifts, bonus point challenges and exclusive offers that unlock special deals. The Taco Bell app is the easiest way to order fan favorites, and it’s also the best way to get contactless***** service through the drive-thru by skipping payment at the window completely.

*Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Tax extra. For a limited time, through web or app. pay ahead orders only. Not available with delivery orders. Ingredient substitutions upgrades or add-ons at additional cost. Freezes excluded. Individual items at regular price.

**Taco Bell Rewards (Beta) program is available for a limited time only and is subject to termination at Taco Bell’s discretion and terms and conditions .

***Recycling programs vary from community to community. Always check with your local recycling facility to see what is accepted in your area.

**** American Vegetarian Association-certified vegetarian food items are lacto-ovo, allowing consumption of dairy and eggs but not animal byproducts. Vegetarian and meat ingredients are handled in common, and cross contact may occur, which may not be acceptable to certain types of vegetarian diets. Neither Taco Bell, our employees, franchisees nor the AVA assume any responsibility for such cross contact.

*****For details on contactless service see www.tacobell.com/contactless_drive-thru .

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell’s Twitter , Taco Bell News’ Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here .

