'Dixie Chix' restaurant plans for first location in Kissimmee

A new fried chicken restaurant called Dixie Chix Southern Kissed Chicken is planning its first location in Kissimmee.

Developer Craig Colby is working to bring the 3,300-square-foot restaurant to Kissimmee at 3221 Vineland Road in the Sunrise City Center shopping plaza.

“We are going after the premium fast food market, similar to what Chick-fil-A is doing,” Colby said. “Except we want to it be a little more fun inside.”

As for the name, he said there is no connection between Dixie Chix the restaurant and Dixie Chicks, a country music group.

“No one is going to confuse a restaurant and a musical group,” he said.

Colby, CEO of restaurant franchise business Execufran, is also the developer of a Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar coming to International Drive, Kissimmee and near Disney World. Walk-On’s is a partnership with NFL quarterback Drew Brees.

Colby describes Dixie Chix as a premium fast food restaurant with a drive-through.

Even though Dixie Chix doesn’t have any locations, it already has logos, restaurant footprints, menus and even designs for T-shirts.

The restaurant plans to serve fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, deep-fried hot dogs, salads and sides such as macaroni and cheese. Early plans also have a menu of indulgences such a fried Twinkies, funnel cake, corn dogs and even fried Kool Aid (like sweet hush puppy flavored with drink mix).

He is planning to open the restaurant in the first quarter of 2019, about the same time restaurants are slated to open in New Jersey and Delaware, Colby said.

Dixie Chix is also bringing on Fabio Viviani, a celebrity food personality and former contestant on Top Chef, as a partner in the project, he said.

The first three Dixie Chix location will be owned by Colby’s company with potential for franchising coming in the future. Execufran has been the operator of franchises for restaurants such as Burger King and Red Robin.

“With this we wanted to do something on our own, build it from the ground up,” he said.​

