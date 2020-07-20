Divine Chocolate bars offer easy taste of indulgence

The pick: Divine Chocolate bars

Why they rate: The Everyday Bars collection has 15 flavors to suit any craving: rich dark chocolate to smooth milk chocolate to creamy white chocolate. The bestseller is Dark Chocolate with Pink Himalayan Salt (60% cocoa), but other top picks include Dark Chocolate with Mint Crisp (70%), Milk Chocolate with Toffee & Sea Salt (38%), and White Chocolate with Strawberries. The bars use high-quality, natural ingredients, including 100% pure cocoa butter, with no artificial flavors, palm oil or soy.

We also like that the business uses ethically sourced, Fairtrade-certified cocoa grown by family farmers in Ghana who co-own the company - and share in its profit. Sales help the co-op empower women through training and mentoring in cocoa farming.

Info: Divine Chocolate products are sold at Whole Foods and Lazy Acres markets, Amazon.com and divinechocolate.com. A 3-ounce bar is $3.99 and contains two servings; nutritional values vary. Vegan and organic products are also available. For details, visit divinechocolate.com.

