Diverse, World Class and Inspirational Mural Event!

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , an iconic fast-casual chain presents a free-to-the-public pop-up art event Saturday, Oct. 9, 3-6pm, at the 661 W Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale location.

Each year, a tradition for the beloved Florida based brand, Miami Grill, releases a unique collectible 32 oz. drink cup. This year’s cup is particularly community-driven and part of the brand’s partnership of the Wynwood Mural Fest 2021. In support of the festival, and the local arts community, Miami Grill commissioned four exclusive artworks by select Wynwood Mural Fest artists, CHNK, Quake, Freaky and Golden305, to adorn the limited-edition cups for 2021.

“We’ve always looked to represent Miami as authentically as possible,” states Jackie Maceda, Director of Marketing, “so we commissioned world renowned mural and graffiti artists from the local community to show our support of the arts.” “These artists embody our way of life,” reflects Jackie.

To continue this support and bring diverse inspiring art projects to the local community, the company collaborated with Galera Collective and the artist, CHNK, to paint a mural on the restaurant wall at the Miami Grill, Sunrise Blvd. location.

CHNK is a mixed media artist from South Florida who uses fresh color and an emotional perspective to illustrate complex deteriorating everyday objects. After being rejected by Maryland Institute College of Arts, he dedicates his energy to being the most active and self-improved creative possible. Today, his work has been featured in exhibits and art events throughout South Florida and nationally. His vibrant mixed media murals and commission artworks consists of spray paint, acrylic, ink, enamel, gouache, textiles and found objects. Known for his use of slang and letter manipulations, he was dubbed CHNK by his father at the age of 11 during a graffiti jam.

On Sat., Oct 9 from 3 – 6pm the general public and special groups such as students from Dillard Center for the Arts, Visual Arts Program*, are invited to meet CHNK, get one of his custom designed signature cups, have it autograph and pose for selfies in front of his colorful new 85’ wide x 15’ high mural. In addition, a black and white CHNK drawing printed on paper will be available for all ages, diversities, and abilities to color. Once participants complete their individualized CHNK artwork they can pose with the artist for a photo opportunity and enter to win a “Wynwood Tour for Four” during the Wynwood Mural Fest. By posting their selfie on social media and tagging @miamigrill and #miamiwynwoodfest the person with the most post likes by Nov. 1st will win the contest.

The contest participant who wins a “Wynwood Tour for Four” will ride through the streets of Wynwood sitting in a comfortable golf cart style buggy to view artists painting Wynwood Mural Fest murals narrated by an expert tour docent. The “Wynwood Tour for Four” experience will be honored Sat., Nov. 14th – Sun., Nov 28th.

Everyone who attends the Sat., Oct 9, 3-6pm pop-up art event will receive free Miami Grill brand water and CHNK collectible 32 oz. drink cups while supplies last. There will even an exclusive CHNK “hot dog” featuring CHNK’s favorite toppings for sale. CHNK will have his paintings exhibited at the pop-up event with 10% of any art sold as well as a portion of Miami Grill sales benefiting Miami Light Project. Miami Light Project is an artist’s collective that supports and presents performances by innovative artists from around the world and in South Florida. miamilightproject.com .

* Dillard Center for the Arts, Visual Arts Program is an accelerated, in-depth program intended to meet the individual needs of students who are artistically talented and motivated. The program is intended to prepare students aesthetically, academically, and technically for further studies in the arts or to instill an appreciation for the arts in those who choose other careers. Students from Mr. Celestin Joseph, MFA classes will be encouraged to attend the Oct. 9th 3-6pm pop-up event to learn to become independent thinkers who will contribute inventively and critically to their culture through the making of art. Mr Joseph says, “My students and I are interested in participating in this program because we traditionally travel to Wynwood Walls and Art Basel Miami yearly to view the wonderful creations of artists from around the world. Since we don’t often get to meet the artists that have installed their mural work in Wynwood this would be a great opportunity to gain insight from the artist themselves.”

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit mymiamigrill.com .

