Diverse flavors blend together in healthy Brazilian dish

The flavors of this Brazilian meal make an intriguing dinner. Cumin, cayenne pepper and coconut milk are among the diverse flavors in Brazilian dishes. They are featured in this Brazilian sauteed chicken dish served over quinoa.

Quinoa, has a nutty flavor, is high in protein and is a good source of fiber. It's also gluten-free and provides the side dish for this dinner.

Helpful Hints:

- Green beans can be substituted for okra. Add them to the chicken after it has simmered 10 minutes.

- Canned lite coconut milk can be found in the ethnic section of the supermarket.

Countdown:

- Start chicken.

- While chicken cooks, make quinoa.

Shopping List:

To buy: 2 chicken breasts, bone in and wings removed, about 1/2 pound each, 1 jar ground cumin, 1 jar cayenne pepper, 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1/2 pound okra, 1 can light coconut milk, 1 container unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts and 1 package quinoa.

Staples: canola oil, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, salt and black peppercorns.

___

BRAZILIAN-STYLE CHICKEN

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 chicken breasts, bone in and wings removed, about 1/2 pound each

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 cup frozen chopped onion

1/2 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 pound okra, trimmed and sliced (about 2 cups)

1/2 cup light coconut milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

Remove skin from chicken. Mix cumin and cayenne together and rub over chicken. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet, just large enough to hold the chicken in one layer, over medium-high heat. Brown chicken for 5 minutes. Add the onion, chicken broth and okra. Bring to a simmer. Lower heat to medium-low, cover with a lid and simmer 15 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 170 degrees. Add coconut milk and salt and pepper to taste. Mix into sauce. Sprinkle peanuts on top. Serve over quinoa.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 420 calories (38 percent from fat), 17.7 g fat (5.1 g saturated, 6.7 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 46 g protein, 20.9 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber,123 mg sodium.

QUINOA

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/2 cup quinoa

1 1/2 cups water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place quinoa and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and cook 10 minutes. All of the water should be absorbed. If the pan runs dry before the quinoa is cooked, add more water. Place quinoa on a plate and serve chicken and sauce on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 157 calories (15 percent from fat), 2.6 g fat, (0.3 g saturated, 0.7 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6 g protein, 27.3 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 2 mg sodium.

___

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)