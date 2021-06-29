Dive into Summer with Gordon Biersch’s New Pool Hop Pilsner

For a limited time only, the popular restaurant and brewery will be offering this new crisp, yet assertive beer at all locations

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gordon Biersch is bringing German precision brewing to American craft beer once again with its new refreshing summer pilsner.

Made with German malts and hops, the Pool Hop Pilsner will be available from June 29 to Aug. 10. It’s a perfect, crushable beer for a summer get-together.

“We’re excited to add another great beer to our selection,” said Chief Marketing Officer Josh Kern. “The Pool Hop Pilsner is as easy going as a summer’s day and we know our customers are going to love it!”

What: Gordon Biersch is offering a limited-time brew, Pool Hop Pilsner.

When: June 29 to Aug. 10.

Where: Gordon Biersch locations systemwide. For the location nearest you, visit gordonbierschrestaurants.com/locations .

To kick off this special release, from June 29 to July 20, Gordon Biercsh will donate 25 cents to a local charity partner for each pint of Pool Hop Pilsner sold. Come in and enjoy a great beer for a great cause!

To see the full menu, visit gordonbiersch.com .

About Gordon Biersch

Gordon Biersch, founded over 25 years ago, is where German precision brewing meets American craft beer. Each restaurant has an onsite brewery where local Brewmasters brew to the highest German standards and use the purest ingredients to create clean, fresh German lagers and the finest American craft beer. Everything on the menu is prepared fresh-to-order by chefs, creating an elevated brewery restaurant menu crafted to pair perfectly with the locally brewed beers. Gordon Biersch currently operates 12 restaurants in the United States. Gordon Biersch has won numerous gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival® and World Beer Cup. For more information, visit gordonbiersch.com and follow Gordon Biersch on Facebook and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Based in Houston, the company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

