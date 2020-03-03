Dive into Meatless Meals at Red Lobster During Lent

Whether you’re celebrating Lent or just craving some delicious seafood, Red Lobster is the perfect spot for any meatless Friday celebration. Offering an array of fresh, craveable seafood options, delicious sides and of course Red Lobster’s signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Red Lobster’s menu is chalk-full of lent-friendly, non-meat options for guests of all ages.

And for a limited-time, Red Lobster is offering its Crispy Fish and Shrimp entree for just $15*! Available until April 10th, guests can enjoy succulent fried shrimp and fish with a side of french fries and coleslaw every Friday before 6 p.m.

Can’t make it before 6 p.m? Not to worry – Red Lobster is also offering a spin on the traditional fish and chips dish during Lobsterfest, happening now for a limited-time, with its NEW! Lobster & Chips entrée, available all day for only $19.99.**

Not into the traditional fish fry? Red Lobster has a variety of “naked” (non-fried) menu items to choose from for those looking for a healthier, meatless option. Some favorites include:

New! Salmon Power Bowl : Who doesn’t love a good bowl? Now, you can power up with Red Lobster’s new Salmon Power Bowl packed with superfood ingredients like Fresh Atlantic salmon, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and edamame.

: Who doesn’t love a good bowl? Now, you can power up with Red Lobster’s new Salmon Power Bowl packed with superfood ingredients like Fresh Atlantic salmon, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and edamame. Wood Grilled Shrimp : Simple, yet delicious! Red Lobster’s Wood Grilled shrimp offers succulent, satisfying pieces of shrimp along with rice and choice of a side.

: Simple, yet delicious! Red Lobster’s Wood Grilled shrimp offers succulent, satisfying pieces of shrimp along with rice and choice of a side. Today’s Catch – Fresh Atlantic Salmon : Choose from a variety of options on the Today’s Catch menu, like fresh Atlantic salmon, with a choice of two sides.

: Choose from a variety of options on the Today’s Catch menu, like fresh Atlantic salmon, with a choice of two sides. Wild Caught Snow Crab Legs : Crack into Wild-Caught Crab Legs and savor 1lb. of tender, snow-white crabmeat, paired with a choice of two sides.