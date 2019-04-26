Ditch Cinco de Mayo. Sammy Hagar and Bar Louie Are Throwing a Loco Cabo de Mayo Weekend Party.

Cabo de Mayo celebration featuring Dos Tacos Locos, drink specials with Sammy Hagar’s mezquila and more May 3-5

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Bar Louie – the nation’s favorite Gastrobar – is teaming up with rocker Sammy Hagar to revolutionize Cinco de Mayo with a weekend-long Cabo de Mayo fiesta.

During Cabo de Mayo, May 3-5, partygoers system-wide will have an exclusive opportunity to indulge in two specialty tacos, for just $5, that will only be available during the three-day celebration – Sammy’s Red Rockin’ Buffalo Chicken Tacos and Louie’s Philly Cheese Steak Tacos.

Of course, you can’t celebrate Cabo de Mayo without a drink in-hand and Bar Louie locations system-wide will feature Hagar’s own Santo® Mezquila, the world’s first mezquila. Crafted in the famed distillery, “El Viejito,” Santo’s unique, smoky flavors, combined with the smooth, subtle flavors of Agave distillates, create a taste revelation – one that awakens the senses and enlightens the spirit.

Yes, it’s that awesome. And guests can enjoy it in two exclusive free-poured, hand-made cocktails – Sammy’s Santo Mezquila Margarita and Sammy’s Santo Mezquila Paloma – for just $5 each. Bar Louie will also be offering $5 Cinco ‘Rita’s, 20oz. Modelo’s, and Santo Mezquila shots.

“I reached out to my rocker amigo, Sammy Hagar to rock Cinco de Mayo and turn it into Cabo de Mayo,” said Bar Louie CEO Tom Fricke. “Sammy and Louie are creating an experience unlike any other Cinco de Mayo celebration, where guests can cut loose and have fun, all while enjoying great food and drinks. The two tacos and cocktails that our team has created specifically for Cabo de Mayo are one-of-a-kind and loco delicious. They are the perfect addition to what will be an unforgettable weekend at Bar Louie restaurants during Cabo de Mayo.”

A unique social gathering place, Bar Louie is the nation’s hottest Gastrobar with handcrafted cocktails, local and regional beers with over 20 taps, exclusive wines and craveable food served in a cool, fun atmosphere.

Join the Gastrobar Revolution. What’re you waiting for? For the location nearest you, visit barlouie.com/locations.

About Bar Louie

Bar Louie began as a local bar and tavern in Chicago in 1991 and has grown to be the hottest Gastrobar in the nation with over 130 locations from coast to coast. Bar Louie proudly serves shareable, chef-inspired grub and hand-crafted cocktails, beers and wines that will rock your taste buds in a free-spirited space devoid of boredom and silly rules. It’s where great food and great drinks make for an exceptional time. Bar Louie is too much fun to be a restaurant! For more information, visit barlouie.com and follow the Gastropub on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

