Distillery offering bourbon, moonshine and more planned for Lehighton

An intoxicating addition to Lehigton’s business roster is coming soon to a historic building.

Insurrection Distillery is expected to open this summer at Lehigh Drive and Main Lane, according to co-owner Rod Walck.

The 225 Main Lane structure, across from Dunbar Bottling Co., was built in 1865 and originally housed Lehigh Stove and Manufacturing Company.

According to Walck, he and his business partner, Anthony Serafino, are waiting on a final borough permit before starting renovations that aim to “preserve as much of the building’s historic character as humanly possible.”

“We’re also waiting for revisions on drawings and a number of other items,” Walck said.

Insurrection will feature a 150-gallon that will produce moonshine, bourbon and rye whiskey, among other spirits.

“It’s all going to be small-batch, so we’ll be able to try different things and run offsets from time to time,” Walck said.

The distillery’s tasting room will offer tastings of spirits, mixed drink specialties and bottles of distillates for take-away.

It also will feature about eight craft beers on tap and local wine by the glass.

“The tentative plan is to partner with Radical Wine Company,” Walck said of the Lehighton-based urban winery.

Insurrection will not house a kitchen, but it is hoping to partner with local food establishments and food trucks.

