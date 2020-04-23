  1. Home
Disorderly unmasked man ordered to leave Wawa after coughing, throwing coffee on customer, Colonial Regional police say

April 23, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Sarah M. Wojcik
Orlando Sentinel

The Bethlehem man was charged with disorderly conduct, according to police.