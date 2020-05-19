Patrick Connolly
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Disney Springs reopening: List of restaurants, stores that will be open

May 19, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Dewayne Bevil
Patrick Connolly

Disney Springs reveals restaurants, stores opening on May 20