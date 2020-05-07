Joe Burbank
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Disney Springs to reopen in phases beginning May 20

May 7, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Dewayne Bevil
Joe Burbank

Walt Disney World's reopening process will begin with parts of Disney Springs on May 20