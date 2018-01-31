Disney Dining Plan now eligible for Mobile Ordering at theme parks

Walt Disney World is expanding its program that enables mobile pre-ordering for meals at select restaurants at its four theme parks and at Disney Springs. Folks using one of the three Disney Dining Plan options can now use the service, Disney announced Wednesday.

The system, introduced last year, allows visitors to place orders via the My Disney Experience smartphone app and bypass the line (and register) at the restaurant. Payments are automatically made through registered debit or charge cards and, now, to Disney Dining Plan accounts.

Included in the expansion are the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan, the Disney Dining Plan and the Disney Deluxe Dining Plan. The dining plans are available for guests staying in resorts on Disney World property and with the Magic Your Way vacation package.

Mobile Ordering is currently available at 23 locations, ranging from Casey’s Corner at Magic Kingdom (which features eight participating eateries) to the Satu’li Canteen, which opened last year in Pandora — the World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The eligible restaurants are all counter-serve restaurants. Mobile Ordering also works at a single location at Disney Springs: D-Luxe Burger in the Town Center section of the entertainment complex.

