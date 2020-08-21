Dish Out Hooters “Smack Talk” to Your League as Part of the Ultimate Fantasy Football Draft Experience

In Addition to Digital Smack Talk, Save Big on Draft Eats and Host Your Draft League Party at Hooters

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters , the original American wing joint, invites all fantasy football fans to partake in some friendly smack talk this season with their friends while enjoying special online ordering deals and the ability to host a draft party at your nearest Hooters. There’s no need to feel stuck at home while putting your draft together, as Hooters serves as “ Smack Talk Central ” this season so you can make the most of it while throwing your friends off their fantasy game as best you can (and getting your picks into position).

Check out all the ways Hooters has your back during the draft ( all available here ):

Let Zoom Do the Talking : When you get together with friends over Zoom as part of the fantasy draft selections, let your background do the smack talking for you. Download all 10 backgrounds full of zingers and Hooters Girls and switch them out throughout the draft to make an impression that’s sure to stun their selections.

: When you get together with friends over Zoom as part of the fantasy draft selections, let your background do the smack talking for you. Download all 10 backgrounds full of zingers and Hooters Girls and switch them out throughout the draft to make an impression that’s sure to stun their selections. Smack Talk Soundboard : Use the Smack Talk Soundboard during your draft to pump you up or knock down your friendly foes with more than 40 sound effects, all of which are provided by a Hooters Girl. Whether you’re looking to dish out some smack talk, sweet talk or simply bar talk, Hooters has the perfect selection for your very own mic drop moment.

: Use the Smack Talk Soundboard during your draft to pump you up or knock down your friendly foes with more than 40 sound effects, all of which are provided by a Hooters Girl. Whether you’re looking to dish out some smack talk, sweet talk or simply bar talk, Hooters has the perfect selection for your very own mic drop moment. Meme Central : If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then Hooters very own memes can send your friendly competition a full on smack down word dump! Exclusively featuring Hooters Girls, send any (or all!) of 10 Hooters memes that show exactly how you’re feeling about draft season or someone’s picks.

: If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then Hooters very own memes can send your friendly competition a full on smack down word dump! Exclusively featuring Hooters Girls, send any (or all!) of 10 Hooters memes that show exactly how you’re feeling about draft season or someone’s picks. ‘Prank News’ Your Friend: Use Hooters Prank News Generator to make a prospect look a little worse so you can pick him up on the sly. Select from a one to five scale on how badly you want to trick someone. You’ll then get a link to share with your opponent that will surely throw them for a loop. Let’s keep this our little secret!

Now let’s not forget the real star of the draft party that’s everyone unofficial No. 1 pick – Hooters World-Famous wings! Now through September 10, save big with special deals* on draft eats – apply code ‘SMACK20’ for 20 percent off orders $30 or more and ‘SMACK25’ for 25 percent off orders of $50 or more. The offer applies to any online order whether for curbside pickup, takeout or delivery. To amp up your draft experience, customize your wings in your favorite of 14 craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero. Hooters Honey Sriracha Sauce, widely loved for its sweet, tangy taste, has returned by popular demand. These Hooters wings are sure to be one of the tastiest breakout picks of the season.

Hooters has also safely reopened select restaurants nationwide for dine-in service, which means it’s “game on” at Hooters. Enjoy Hooters World-Famous wings, ice-cold beer and a VIP setting for your entire league. Now is the time to get your heads out of their draft preparation and lock in the ultimate draft party. In accordance with local and state mandates and guidelines, parties of six or more may be prohibited; local rules vary by location. In an effort to ensure the ultimate guest experience, Hooters has implemented a number of protocols around proper food safety, sanitation, staff training on health policies and much more.

Visit Hooters.com/football to lay down a healthy dose of smack talk to your friendly competition! To see if your local Hooters is open, please visit hooters.com/locations . Follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters and instagram.com/hooters .

*Only at participating locations . 20 percent off $30 or more offer and 25 percent off $50 or more offer only applicable for orders placed in advance online at HootersToGo.com or using the Hooters app. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid through 9/10/20.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com .

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters , instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “ hooters .”

