Discreet Silicone Product Thumbs Off! Reimaging Level of Sanitation in Restaurants

Marietta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) While the COVID-19 pandemic is dwindling down, there’s one thing that’s remaining permanent: the way people now view cleanliness. Hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes have become the norm, with people gunning to stop the spread of germs in their tracks. Yet, in a restaurant, employees are handling the food that customers eat with cross-contaminating gloves or even no hand protection at all. But now there’s a simple solution for waitstaffs everywhere and it works just like its name says – the Thumbs Off!

Designed specifically for restaurant use, the powerful tool acts as a barrier between a server’s hand and a customer’s plate, offering safety and peace of mind during the transfer of food to the table. In addition to its maximum blockage of germs, the Thumbs Off! is made up of a comfortable cushion and secure grip, solidifying it as a small but powerful tool that is worn on the thumb, resting on the forefinger. Available in two sizes (small and large), the product is reusable and dishwasher-safe, making it an ideal choice for restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and any customer-facing eatery.

“As a restaurant owner and frequent diner myself, I fully understand how disgusting it can be to watch your meal being set down on the table with a server’s thumb just millimeters away from touching the very food you’re about to consume,” said Christian Valvo, founder of the Thumbs Off!. “I knew there had to be a better way and one that also shows that a restaurant cares about its customers.”

Unlike gloves, which can not only be extremely costly, but need to be changed as much as 75 times during a restaurant employee’s shift, the Thumbs Off! can be washed after each use, ensuring maximum cleanliness. The practicality of the tool also allows for convenient storage. Created by leading PPE specialists, Germ Nerds, the Thumbs Off! is now available for both personal and business purchase exclusively online with shipping available throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.thumbsoff.com .

The Thumbs Off! is a revolutionary product for restaurant waitstaffs, designed to provide a safe and reusable barrier between a server’s hands and a customer’s eating surface. Worn on a server’s thumb, the Thumbs Off! offers a durable grip for plates and dishes coupled with a microbial surface that is easily washable and reusable. The product is available exclusively online, sold in both small and large sizes. For more information on the Thumbs Off!, visit www.thumbsoff.com .

