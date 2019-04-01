Discover the “Superfruits of the Amazon” at Juice It Up! this April Açaí Month

Leading Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Giving Away Nearly 3,000 Açaí Bowls!

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) April Açaí Month is back at Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains! Teaming up with Sambazon for the fourth annual April Açaí Month, Juice it Up! has launched its “Superfruits of the Amazon” celebration where guests have the chance to win nearly 3,000 free Açaí Bowls! Fans are encouraged to head to their nearest location to enter Juice It Up!’s Instagram photo contest for a chance to win one free açaí bowl every single day during the month of May. One winner from each of Juice It Up!’s 84 locations will win this prize!

A nutritionally dense superfruit regarded for its remarkable levels of antioxidants and healthy omega fats, açaí continues to grow in popularity as consumers invest in their health. Juice It Up! has a variety of menu items featuring the superfruit, but the brand’s five Açaí Bowl creations are the top sellers:

Ultimate Açaí Bowl features a delicious blend of organic Sambazon açaí, guarana, banana and apple juice blend, topped with organic hemp plus granola, sliced bananas and a drizzle of honey.

Açaí Berry Bowl features organic Sambazon açaí, guarana, strawberry juice blend, strawberries and blueberries, topped with organic hemp plus granola, sliced bananas, strawberries and a drizzle of honey.

Super Fusion Bowl features a perfectly blended combination of both organic Sambazon açaí and pitaya, cranberry and apple juice blend, blueberries and pineapple, topped with organic hemp plus granola, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries and a drizzle of honey.

Protein Açaí Bowl features a creamy blend of organic Sambazon açaí, peanut butter, soy milk, non-fat yogurt, bananas and protein powder, topped with organic hemp plus granola, sliced bananas, crunchy peanuts and a drizzle of honey.

Cold Brew Açaí Bowl features a delicious blend of organic Sambazon açaí, non-fat yogurt, cold brew coffee, soy milk, banana, cinnamon and guarana.

“Our fourth annual April Açaí Month is even more special this year because its paired with our ‘Superfruits of the Amazon’ celebration, where we’re highlighting the nutrient-rich superfruits currently offered and coming soon to the Juice It Up! menu!” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “Açaí is such a powerhouse natural ingredient that really does deserve its own month of recognition. Each year, our guests get more and more creative with their beautiful açaí bowl posts on Instagram and, with nearly 3,000 free bowls up for grabs, we’re excited to see what they come up with next!”

To enter, fans should head to their local Juice It Up! through April 27 and complete the following steps:

Follow @JuiceItUp on Instagram Post a photo of your Açaí Bowl (with Juice It Up! logo displayed) using the hashtags #superfruits and #jiustore(number); store number can be found on guest receipt (example: #jiustore1) Tag @JuiceItUp and @Sambazon in photo Note: Make sure your Instagram profile is public the entire month of April

By following these rules, you’re entered to win a free regular size Açaí Bowl every single day in May! Instagram entries must be posted on a public account by April 27, 2019 to qualify. The participant with the most creative post from each of Juice It Up!’s 84 locations will be chosen as the winner and notified on April 30, 2019. For official contest rules, visit https://www.juiceitup.com/acai-bowl-promo-2019.

Braun continued, “when dreaming up new menu items, we’re equally focused on flavor and functionality, and it’s so easy to find a beautiful balance when working with an ingredient like açaí that is as delicious as it is nutritious.”

To view the full menu and to find your nearest location, go to www.juiceitup.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/juiceitup/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/juiceitupcorp/

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com