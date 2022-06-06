Discover, Delight and Share Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill’s Famous, Crispy Falafel

Naf Perk members will receive double Perks points for any entrée purchase from June 6-12 in honor of International Falafel Day

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is welcoming one and all to celebrate International Falafel Day starring its authentic, plant-based superfood the falafel!

From June 6-12, the rapidly growing fast-casual concept is highlighting its famous, vegetarian hand-crafted protein – the falafel. A staple of the Mid-East, this crispy ball of flavor features ground chickpea, jalapeno and onion lightly fried so that it’s crispy on the outside and soft and herbaceous on the inside. Naf’s house-made falafel is a delicious source of protein for those adhering to a vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free diet!

If you are still wondering where to celebrate Falafel Day, Naf is making the decision easy and more rewarding by giving Naf Perk Members double Perks Points every day from June 6-12! Membership has its privileges. All you have to do to get in on the fun is be a Naf Perks member. Not a member? No problem. Simply download the Naf Perks App and join the Naf Nation. You’ll even get a BOGO just for signing up!

“We can’t wait to celebrate our favorite plant-based, crispy bites of deliciousness with guests on International Falafel Day,” said Devin Handler, vice president of brand marketing for Naf Naf. “Falafel is a cornerstone of our Middle Eastern menu and is an awesome gluten-free, dairy-free and unique star of any dish. Our famous falafel can be ordered on its own as a side or snack, as a topping for our new Topped Hummus or as a tasty vegetarian protein in a pita or bowl. We look forward to celebrating with everyone all week!”

What: Naf is inviting fans to enjoy its famous falafel this International Falafel Day. In addition, Naf Perk members can score double loyalty points throughout the week.

When: June 6-12.

Where: All participating Naf locations systemwide.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 33 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

