Discounted (and limited) Chicago Gourmet tickets go on sale April 12

The 11th annual Bon Appetit presents Chicago Gourmet won’t take place for more than five months (Sept. 29 and 30), but the time to buy tickets is now. Well, soon.
A limited number of tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12. While supplies last (and they always, always sell out) one-day admission tickets will be $156 (regular price $195) and two-day tickets will be $288 (regular price $310).
Tickets may be purchased at chicagogourmet.org.
Regular-price admissions will go on sale as soon as the pre-sale admissions sell out.
Tickets for the Grand Cru, Hamburger Hop, Late Night Gourmet and other ancillary events will go on sale in June.
