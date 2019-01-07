'Dirt' ice cream helps B104 hold onto Ice Cream Wars title

We have the "dirt" on the winner of DaVinci Science Center's Ice Cream Wars.

For the second year in a row, B104 won Saturday's Ice Cream Wars at Da Vinci Science Center with its "Dirt" ice cream, modeled after the classic cake made from sandwich cookies and pudding in combination with other ingredients to create a dessert that has a dirty look.

Ice Cream Wars brings together businesses who whip up with recipes for ice cream treats, which they make at the event using liquid nitrogen. At negative 321 degrees Fahrenheit, liquid nitrogen freezes the ingredients in a flash, limiting ice crystals you can find in traditional ice cream, creating a much creamier treat that's ready in about five minutes.

The contestants then serve up their entries in elaborate booths often decorated to match the theme of their ice creams.

B104's winning treat was made from whole milk, chocolate milk, heavy cream, instant pudding mix, sugar, vanilla, Oreo, and gummy worms. UGI was second with its Chocolate PB Pretzel, made from milk, cream, sugar, marshmallow fluff, peanut butter pretzels, and mini chocolate chips.

The radio station also won last year with its "Frozen Hot Chocolate."

Several other honors were awarded during Ice Cream Wars, which drew about 1,800 visitors:

* "Unique and Cheesy" - ATAS International

* "Sweetest Transfusion of Flavor" - BBraun

* "Creamiest Classic" - B104

* "Most Yummy Use of College Chemistry" - Cedar Crest College

* "Tastiest Show on Earth" - PPL

* "Most Enchanting" - St. Luke's University Health Network

* "Best in Crunch" - UGI

* "Best Sunrise Dessert" - WFMZ Channel 69 News

* "Most Explosive" - Weidenhammer

