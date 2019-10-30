Dip Into National Nacho Day at On The Border

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand offers half-price nachos on Nov. 6

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) This is nacho ordinary deal! Guests at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina can enjoy half-price nachos in honor of National Nacho Day!

Only on Nov. 6, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand invites guests to join in on the fiesta with its bold Border-style nachos. Guests can choose from either of these craveable dishes:

Stacked Nachos – Chips piled high with seasoned ground beef, refried beans and queso, topped with lime crema, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and house made guacamole.

– Chips piled high with seasoned ground beef, refried beans and queso, topped with lime crema, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and house made guacamole. Grande Fajita Nachos – Tostada chips topped with refried beans, fajita chicken or steak and melted mixed cheese with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños served on the side.

“Here at On The Border, we love us some nachos, so we wanted to get in on the National Nacho Day festivities,” said Sr. VP of Marketing Edithann Ramey. “Our nachos are packed with bold flavors giving our guests a taste of Border-style Mex with every bite. We hope everyone joins us in honoring National Nacho Day Nov. 6 with our delicious half-price nachos.”

This offer is available for dine-in only. Prices and participation may vary at On The Border locations. For more information and to find the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

