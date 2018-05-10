'Dining Out Loud' podcast brings battling critics to the food scene 

Chicago has a proud tradition of opinionated critics squaring off against each other for public amusement. Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel pioneered the formula with "At the Movies," which took a look at films. Greg Kot and Jim DeRogatis followed with their fantastic WBEZ radio show, “Sound Opinions,” which continues to explore modern music.

Penny Pollack and Michael Nagrant hope to repeat the formula of friendly antagonists debating things with “Dining Out Loud,” a new podcast about Chicago's dining scene.

Pollack is the former dining editor of Chicago Magazine, a post she just recently abdicated after more than 20 years. Nagrant has worked for a number of publications, including a stint as the dining critic at the Chicago Sun-Times. Currently, he's a dining contributor to RedEye.

The first episode takes a look at Brendan Sodikoff's latest restaurant, Radio Anago. Though Nagrant admits to being something of a Sodikoff fanboy, both he and Pollack had major issues with the restaurant, especially the Houji fried chicken, which arrives dusted in gold leaf.

Of course, you can't be a great Chicago critics' show without a catchy way to sum up your feelings. Siskel and Ebert had the iconic "thumbs-up or thumbs-down" hand signal, and Kot and DeRogatis have the "buy it, try it, trash it" scale. Pollack and Nagrant are going with the fork up or fork down system. And if both point their forks down, the restaurant will get the designation of "what the fork?"

You can subscribe to the podcast through iTunes or by going to the "Dining Out Loud" website.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

'Chewing' podcast talks with Kimbal Musk about the future of food »

How Goose Island sale to Anheuser-Busch changed craft beer is detailed in new book by Tribune beer writer Josh Noel »

Last-minute Mother's Day reservations still available at Chicago restaurants »