Dinespace: Bringing the Safety of Outdoor Dining Inside

( RestaurantNews.com ) Dinespace is a new dining concept that brings the safety of outdoor takeout dining inside. The developer of this new concept, Charlie Bible who hails from Wichita, Kansas originally conceived of the idea as a Covid safe dining space to help restaurant owners get cautious customers back into their restaurants. Once the first unit was complete, Charlie realized that the dining modules were far more than just a place for a safe dining experience. Guests find having their own premium dining area a real luxury that will attract more guests to your restaurant no matter the climate or conditions.

Each module has a full size restaurant booth with a comfortable entry area, seating for four, and a retractable service window along the back wall. This provides an extremely safe and enjoyable experience for both guests and staff. Guests also have control over the music, they can dim the lighting and control the temperature all in their own private dining space. At twelve foot long and a little over seven feet wide, the modules fit quite comfortably in a parking space and can be shipped throughout the US. The standard unit includes a tinted plexiglass roof for a very warm open feeling. Bead board walls, waterproof click lock woodgrain flooring, two outlets for a small space heater, air conditioning or phone charging as well as a Bluetooth/CD music system are also included. Space for an air conditioner is preframed. Other options to best fit your needs and budget are also available. For the do it yourself types, plans with color detail drawings and instructions are available as well. For more information or to talk about how Dinespace dining modules can help you both maintain and grow your business, please call 631-790-6803 or email Charlie@dinespaces.com .

