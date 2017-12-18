DineL.A. returns with more restaurants than ever, your chance to try high-end dining without going broke

For a decade, DineL.A. has been a chance for diners to explore this city’s restaurants on a budget. The 15-day, biannual event, presented by the L.A. Tourism and Convention Board nonprofit, also known as Discover Los Angeles, has made it possible to have a meal at, say, Mélisse, without spending the equivalent of a car payment.

The new Winter DineL.A. 2018 launches Jan. 12 with nearly 400 restaurants, a number than has grown from 143 when the event started in 2008. That translates to almost 400 prix-fixe menus around the city, most offering special items for both lunch and dinner.

“The main goal is to promote the scale and diversity of Los Angeles restaurants,” said DineL.A. director Stacey Sun. “And to position Los Angeles as one of the top restaurant cities in the world.”

The winter season will focus on 10 restaurants and chefs who DineL.A. feels have played a role in the evolution of the city’s dining scene. Some of the featured chefs and restaurants include Susan Feniger’s and Mary Sue Milliken’s Border Grill, Josiah Citrin’s Mélisse, Michael Cimarusti’s Providence, Suzanne Goin’s Lucques and A.O.C., and Roy Choi’s Kogi Taqueria.

(If you’ve been making your way through Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants list, you’ll notice all of the above are included.)

Some of the new DineL.A. restaurants in January include HiHo Cheeseburger, Uovo and Lunetta Dining Room and Bar (all in Santa Monica) and Quinn and Karen Hatfield’s the Mighty in downtown Los Angeles.

According to Sun, more than 80% of the participating restaurants (which pay a fee to participate that covers marketing and other costs) continue on to the next season.

Lunch menus are priced at $15, $20 and $25, with dinner menus at $29, $39 and $49. DineL.A. will also continue its Exclusive Series, which includes menus that start at $95 at restaurants such as Providence, Spago Beverly Hills, the Royce, BOA Steakhouse and the Arthur J.

“One of our main missions is to attract the locals, but we are focusing on how we can tap into the international market — people who are coming to Los Angeles to visit,” said Sun.

Because if not for our gorgeous weather and beaches, a $100 menu at Providence should be reason enough for anyone to visit.

DineL.A. runs Jan. 12 through 26. For a full list of participating restaurants and prices, visit dineLA.com.

