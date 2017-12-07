Dine with Santa at these Lehigh Valley restaurants

Santa Claus is coming to town! Bring your children, camera and appetite to catch up with jolly ol’ St. Nick as he makes the rounds at Lehigh Valley restaurants. Here are a few of his stops (reservations required at most):

The Event Center at Shepherd Hills in Lower Macungie Township will hold a Breakfast with Santa, featuring a buffet of scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, fruit and more, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. $19.95; $9.95, ages 12 and under.

The View at Morgan Hill in Williams Township will hold a Brunch with Santa, featuring a buffet of freshly made omelets, smoked ham, French toast casserole, home fries and more, 11 a.m. Sunday. $21.95; $11.95, under 12.

Other area restaurants hosting Santa include Pen Argyl’s Old Mill Family Restaurant (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday), Alburtis Tavern (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday), Allentown’s Sugar Hill Jazz House (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday), Lower Macungie Township’s The Shelby (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday), Palmer Township’s Cask Taphouse & Grill (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday), Easton’s Stoke Coal Fire Pizza & Bar (4-6 p.m. Sunday), Allentown’s Union and Finch (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16), South Whitehall Township’s Trivet Diner (9 a.m. to noon Dec. 23) and Coplay’s The Bacon Strip (10-11 a.m. Dec. 24).

