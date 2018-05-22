“Dine For Paws” At Central Florida Restaurants To Support Pet Alliance Of Greater Orlando On Tuesday, June 5

Dine and Donate During the All-Day Fundraiser That Invites the Community to Dine Out at Leading Local Restaurants Who Will Donate a Portion of Proceeds to the Beloved Organization

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) For over 80 years, Central Floridians have shown their love for animals through their support of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, the region’s oldest and largest animal welfare agency. The community often asks, “How can we help?” Now, the answer is delicious…. By combining several of Central Florida’s most popular restaurants with the love of pets through Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s first annual “Dine for Paws” fundraiser on Tuesday, June 5, which provides individuals the opportunity to visit a much-loved eatery, enjoy a tasty meal and support our furry friends all at the same time.

Participating is easy. Simply dine out at any of the following restaurants on Tuesday, June 5 open to close, and 15% of proceeds will be donated to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Participating restaurants include:

“It is with the generous support of the Central Florida community that the Pet Alliance is able to proudly shelter and re-home more than 7,200 animals each year, plus provide numerous other valuable services,” says Special Events Manager Caryn Freas. “We are excited to kick off our new Dine for Paws program this year, and we hope everyone will join in and visit one of these terrific restaurants to help all our animals receive the care they deserve.”

For more information on Pet Alliance “Dine for Paws” and participating restaurants, visit https://petallianceorlando.org/dine-for-paws.

About Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando was founded in 1937 as the Orlando Humane Society and as such is one of the state’s oldest and largest animal welfare agencies. Operating from a tiny house with a big heart, the organization’s mission was to instill “the spirit of kindness and mercy” while providing refuge for both “unfortunate” animals and children. Today, the Pet Alliance has a dedicated focus on the welfare and wellbeing of animals in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties in Central Florida. As the “go to” experts in Greater Orlando, Pet Alliance does good things for dogs and cats and the people who love them. The goal is to provide compassionate and knowledgeable services for pets and to be leaders in innovative animal care and veterinary medicine. For more information, visit https://petallianceorlando.org.

