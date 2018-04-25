Dine out Thursday to support local HIV/ AIDS organization

Hungry to be a humanitarian? Go out to eat tomorrow. If you dine at one of the participating Hampton Roads restaurants, you could help the LGBT Life Center in their mission to support those living with HIV/ AIDS.

There will be around 50 restaurants participating in the 15th Annual Dining Out For Life, donating a minimum of 25% of Thursday’s proceeds to the LGBT Life Center.

The center, a non-profit that’s been in operation since 1989, provides supportive services to those living with HIV/ AIDS, according to a release. All of the money raised tomorrow will stay local.

Check out the participating restaurants here.