Digital Diner Unveils the First Omni-Channel Online Ordering Solution at NRA Show This Weekend

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software is unveiling the first omni-channel online ordering solution at the 2018 NRA Show in Chicago this weekend. Digital Diner offers online ordering on the channels that customers use on a daily basis. With this technology, restaurants only have to create their menu once and it is available on their mobile optimized website, Alexa, Facebook Messenger Chatbot, Facebook business page and via SMS.

Online ordering is projected to be a $38 billion industry by 2020.

58% of consumers that go to a restaurant website expect either online delivery or take out and will go to a different website if not offered.

Online ordering check averages are 15% higher than in-store check average.

Online ordering reduces labor costs related to employee order-taking.

Online ordering eliminates human errors in order taking.

Online ordering options provide the ability for customers to place an order anytime, anywhere.

Online ordering improves customer satisfaction by preventing hold time.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC explained, “As millennials are the primary consumers for online ordering, we felt a must have strategy for restaurants was to offer ordering capabilities on the platforms that they use on a daily basis.”

In addition to omni-channel ordering, Digital Diner’s software includes wait line and reservation management, table management, custom chatbot creation, social media marketing and SMS marketing. Learn more about omni-channel ordering and all of Digital Diner’s robust features by visiting the Waitbusters’ Dining booth #6154 at the NRA Show this weekend.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

