Digital Diner Supports Promo Codes with Online Ordering

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Like to save money? Most people do. Digital Diner recognizes that need and now supports the use of promo codes for use with their online ordering platform. When using promo codes, the possibilities are endless for the restaurant and will keep your customers coming back for more.

Restaurants have the following options with promo code usage:

For use on particular days or specific times

For one time use or multi-use

On a full order, specific categories or specific items

On delivery, pickup, pre-order or all of the above

For use with either cash, credit card or both

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC explained just how exciting this addition is. “We want to improve our restaurant’s bottom line by generating revenue through our online ordering platform and keep guest satisfaction at an all-time high. What better way than to encourage customers to both spend more money and become a repeat customer than with the use of promo codes.”

In addition to online ordering, Digital Diner software supports wait line and reservation management, table management, SMS and social media marketing and a loyalty program.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com