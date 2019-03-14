Digital Diner Solves Tablet Turmoil

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Online ordering is showing up at restaurants across the country and for good reason. People want convenience and restaurants want to increase revenue. It’s a winning combination. Restaurants with online ordering platforms gain significantly more revenue than those that don’t and patrons will typically select a restaurant that has online ordering over one that doesn’t.

This convenience for customers and new revenue stream for restaurants comes at a cost. When using third party delivery services, the headache begins with trying to find the space for the multiple tablets and printers, dealing with multiple reports and not owning your customer data. Waitbusters Digital Diner has the solution to your tablet turmoil by turning all of these third party delivery services into a one dashboard, one CRM system.

How does this work?

Sign up with as many third party delivery services as possible to take advantage of their marketing power

Partner with Digital Diner to have one interface, one sales report and own your customer data

Have third party orders injected directly into your POS

Let Waitbusters build your online ordering menu for you, set up on demand delivery and delivery driver logistics

Leverage Waitbusters’ marketing tools to migrate to your own online ordering platform and take back control of your brand and reputation

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC explained what a game changer this is in the marketplace, “This new feature enables restaurants to maximize the marketing power and extra revenue derived from third party delivery platforms without the tablet and printer clutter. Our innovative solution has all orders coming into one interface with one comprehensive sales report.”

In addition to online ordering and creating a comprehensive interface for 3rd party delivery services, Digital Diner offers wait line, reservation and table management, social media and SMS marketing and a loyalty program.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

