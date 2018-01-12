Digital Diner Seats over 25,000 Customers at the Busy Bee Cafe

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) A huge milestone has been hit for the Busy Bee Cafe using Digital Diner by Waitbusters Dining. Since they began using the software in the fall, 2017, The Busy Bee Café in Atlanta, GA, has seated over 25,000 customers.

The Busy Bee’s Chief Operations Officer, Jennifer Smash, could not be more pleased with the software’s performance. “Digital Diner has exceeded our expectations in terms of ease of use and customer satisfaction. The software was so easy to incorporate and our patrons could not be more thrilled to not be tethered to a buzzer or stuck inside a small lobby. We are also seeing an increase in customer retention and new customers because no one is turned off by the crowds.”

The Busy Bee initially opted to utilize the software for wait line and reservation management, but have since found the ability to advertise via social media share and send SMS specials to customers additionally enticing.

“This milestone is especially exciting to me as a product person since despite the high volume there were no product hiccups or issues” said Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau. He continued, “It’s also rewarding to see the Busy Bee use our social media and SMS marketing tools with successful results.”

Digital Diner provides guest management and marketing software to restaurants, hotels and resorts across the U.S. It’s front of house technology touts itself as being the “less expensive and more robust alternative” to others on the market.

