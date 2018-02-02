Digital Diner’s “Section Seated” Notification Improves Efficiency and Guest Experience

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner continues to enhance the guest experience with its “Section Seated” notifications. With the “Section Seated” alert, the server is notified via SMS when the host starts to walk a party to a table in their section. The notification will include the table number and party name so that they can immediately approach the table to greet the customers. All of the information sent to the server is located within the Guest Manager – so no additional work has to be done by the host or hostess. This feature prevents delays and enhances the customers experience, particularly in larger or busier restaurants.

Benefits:

Eliminates delays

Allows for more parties to be seated due to efficiency

Improves guest experience due to attentiveness – which leads to customer retention

“Section Seated” is just one of the innovative new features that Digital Diner has to offer in its all-in-one software solution. SMS marketing and social media share are included in the software, as well as wait line and reservation management. The software can benefit not only restaurants, but hotels and resorts as well.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com