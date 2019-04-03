Digital Diner Now Supports Multi-Unit Restaurants

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Having software that supports a restaurant’s multiple units all in one place is vital in such a rapidly moving industry. An owner or General Manager needs to be able to have one base of operations and have full control at his or her fingertips to view schedules, reservations, orders and more. At Waitbusters, we acknowledged the need for owners and staff to have a comprehensive view of operations that was both simple and streamlined.

With multi-unit support, restaurants can:

Manage wait line and reservations for all units;

Manage tables for all units;

Edit and alternate menus;

Edit online ordering menus, delivery and pickup windows;

Manage guest data

Edit and limit permissions between the users (i.e. managers, owners, etc.)

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC explained how crucial having multi-unit support is. “It is critical with large chains that upper management can see a dashboard not just for a specific unit, but for the overall brands’ metrics. This feature enables management to be able to see a picture of the functioning of all of their locations, instead of having to log into separate units one at a time. This goes along with our motto of streamlining the overall operations of the restaurant – which in turn provides complete guest satisfaction.”

Digital Diner software supports wait line and reservation management, table management, online order, SMS and social media marketing and a loyalty program to multi-unit and single unit establishments.

