Digital Diner Hits Orange Beach

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Tacky Jack’s has begun using its Digital Diner software at its Orange Beach, AL location. In its opening weekend, Tacky Jack’s sat over 2000 guests with the software. The Front of House management software is a perfect fit for Tacky Jack’s, a popular restaurant on the waters of the Cotton Bayou.

While Tacky Jack’s initially sought out Digital Diner for its wait line and reservation management, they quickly moved on to utilize its other features, such as SMS marketing and table management. Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau is ecstatic with the addition of Tacky Jack’s to its restaurant lineup. He explained, “We are thrilled that the tremendously popular Tacky Jack’s has chosen to use Digital Diner. Their staff is used to large crowds and long wait lines and we are pleased to be able to assist them in managing their wait lines and maintaining a reputation for excellent customer service.”

Get seated with Digital Diner at Tacky Jack’s, 27206 Safe Harbor Dr., Orange Beach, AL 36561

About Tacky Jack’s

Tacky Jack’s provides casual waterfront dining overlooking the Perdido Pass Bridge on Cotton Bayou. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner starting at 7:00 a.m. for those who arrive by land or sea.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com