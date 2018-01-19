Digital Diner Empowers Meal Ordering and More Through Facebook Messenger

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC is unveiling its latest product element, the Bot Builder, to its Digital Diner software. Digital Diner already provides a hefty set of features, such as SMS and social media marketing, as well as wait line, reservation and table management. The Bot Builder can be up and running in minutes and eliminates the need for customers to download additional apps. With the bot, customers can quickly explore menus, place orders, book tables, get in a wait line and even chat with management.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC added, ” We believe that our new Facebook Dining Chat Bots will greatly help with our mission of revolutionizing the ordering experience and making restaurants even more profitable and successful!”

The key benefits of the Bot Builder include:

New Revenue Stream

Increased Customer Satisfaction

Bigger Check Size

Improved Efficiency

Online food ordering 24/7

An online menu is simpler to manage

You keep the profits

You collect crucial customer data

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com