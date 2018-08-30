Digital Diner Continues Expansion in Raleigh

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it continues its expansion in Raleigh, NC with the addition of Nina’s Ristorante. Nina’s Ristorante, an authentic Italian establishment in business for almost 20 years, began using the software last month.

While Nina’s initially was interested in a reservation and table management solution only, they were intrigued by the innovative technology used in Digital Diner. They highlighted features that include table management with preset reservations, server notifications when a party is seated and an SMS to let a party know when it is time to be seated. Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, could not be more pleased to assist Nina’s Ristorante with streamlining their operations. “We want to deliver an exceptional experience for guests by making the reservation and wait line process simple and accurate. Digital Diner allows front of house staff to manage parties, ensure seating efficiency and create effective server rotation – thereby guaranteeing a fantastic guest experience.”

Get seated with Digital Diner at Nina’s Ristorante, 8801 Leadmine Rd., Raleigh, NC, 27615.

About Nina’s Ristorante

Nina’s restaurant provides Raleigh with traditional and modern Tuscan cuisine that is heavy on flavor and light on the ingredients. The exclusive Italian wine list allows them to further the education of Italian wine and its grape varietals while offering something new and wonderful for their guests to experience. When dining at Nina’s you are invited to sample their menu and also invited to become part of their family.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com