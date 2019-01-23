Dig into Souper Bowl X at SteelStacks

If you’re sick of winter, here’s an anecdote.

Souper Bowl X, which brings together top Lehigh Valley chefs and caterers who compete with their souper creations, will return noon-3 p.m. Saturday at SteelStacks.

You can try delicious soups from more than 20 Lehigh Valley chefs and vote for your favorites, with the winning restaurant named the Souper Bowl Champion. A panel of judges will also sample the soups and award the best entries in six categories: vegetarian, seafood, cream, meat, ethnic and most original.

Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

* Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School culinary arts students: Roasted pumpkin bisque with smoked gouda, Puerto Rican sancocho & vegan coconut yellow curry soup

* Cathy's Creative Catering and Cafe - Reuben soup and sweet potato casserole soup

* Southside 313 Bar & Grille - Bloody Mary bisque with a grilled cheese crouton

* Volpe's Sports Bar - Hungarian paprikash

The afternoon also features jazz music by Hot Club of Philadelphia and a raffle that includes prizes donated by the participating restaurants.

Admission is $39; $34 for ArtsQuest members. Info: 610-332-3378, steelstacks.org

- Jennifer Sheehan