DENISE SANCHEZ / THE MORNING CALL
Dig into Souper Bowl X at SteelStacks

From www.mcall.com

If you’re sick of winter, here’s an anecdote.

Souper Bowl X, which brings together top Lehigh Valley chefs and caterers who compete with their souper creations, will return noon-3 p.m. Saturday at SteelStacks.

You can try delicious soups from more than 20 Lehigh Valley chefs and vote for your favorites, with the winning restaurant named the Souper Bowl Champion. A panel of judges will also sample the soups and award the best entries in six categories: vegetarian, seafood, cream, meat, ethnic and most original.

Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

* Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School culinary arts students: Roasted pumpkin bisque with smoked gouda, Puerto Rican sancocho & vegan coconut yellow curry soup

* Cathy's Creative Catering and Cafe - Reuben soup and sweet potato casserole soup

* Southside 313 Bar & Grille - Bloody Mary bisque with a grilled cheese crouton

* Volpe's Sports Bar - Hungarian paprikash

The afternoon also features jazz music by Hot Club of Philadelphia and a raffle that includes prizes donated by the participating restaurants.

Admission is $39; $34 for ArtsQuest members. Info: 610-332-3378, steelstacks.org

- Jennifer Sheehan

