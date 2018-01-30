Dig into some of Chicago's best gumbo at Fifolet Cajun & Cocktails

Cajun food is one of America’s great cuisines, yet the success rate of Cajun and Creole restaurants in Chicago isn’t exactly stellar. While a few gems shine through, most serve sloppy and bland versions of dishes that should be intensely complex.

To see it done right, visit Fifolet Cajun & Cocktails in Wicker Park.

The gumbo Fifolet has a mesmerizing chocolate hue, thanks to a particularly intense dark roux, the distinctive fat and flour mixture that lends many Cajun dishes an unmistakable toasted aroma. Carefully spoon a bite with just the liquid, and it can taste almost too overwhelming, with a host of spices and salt attacking from all angles. But it’s hard to miss that the bowl is bulked out with plump bites of shrimp, sweet shards of crawfish, juicy chunks of alligator sausage and bites of dark green okra. Peeking through the top are also distinct grains of dirty rice. Only when you take a bite with all of the components do you realize the incredible finesse that went into this dish.

To put it simply, it’s worth visiting Fifolet for the gumbo alone, which I will definitely do after Restaurant Week is over. But considering you can score a hulking bowl of that gumbo for $11 on the regular menu, should you shell out $33 for a three-course dinner at Fifolet during Restaurant Week?

Fifolet does other Southern classics well. A main course of shrimp and grits sports a lusciously creamy bed of grits that are piled to the brim with shrimp. The dish is accented with colorful roasted tomatoes and green Brussels sprout leaves. The serving is also enormous, surely enough for a normal dinner, let alone just the second of a three course meal. It’s another fantastic dish, though only $15 on the regular menu.

About the only thing I can’t recommend is dessert. Beignets are certainly a New Orleans classic, but Fifolet’s version tastes dense, with the sugar caked on extra thick, deflating what should be an airy and light finish to the meal.

While I can’t say that the Restaurant Week menu is much of a deal, it is essentially impossible to leave hungry. Otherwise, if you’re a New Orleans native feeling a bit homesick, or just really love gumbo, Fifolet deserves a visit at any other time of the year.

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features nearly 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.choosechicago.com.

1942 W. Division St., 773-384-6886, fifoletcajun.com

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

Is it a good deal? 12 Chicago Restaurant Week menus reviewed »

Chicago Restaurant Week guide: Phil Vettel's list of best bets »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »