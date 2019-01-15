Dig into Northern Lehigh area eats at new restaurant week

Treat your taste buds to tantalizing new dishes at the inaugural Greater Northern Lehigh Restaurant Week, Sunday through Jan. 26.

The event, presented by the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, features multi-course, fixed-price menus and other dining deals at eight Northern Lehigh area restaurants, including familiar favorites such as Mama’s Pizza and Sal’s Pizza in Slatington

A sample $15 lunch includes Mediterranean seafood chowder, French onion chicken sandwich and a choice of a homemade dessert at Morgan’s Local Flavor in South Whitehall Township, while a sample $25 dinner includes Maryland crab dip, grilled petite filet mignon and creme brulee at the 19th Grille at Woodstone in Lehigh Township.

A $25, three-course menu at Berlinsville Hotel in Lehigh Township includes entree choices of hot roast beef, prime rib (only on Jan. 24), hot turkey, grilled pork chops, baked haddock, liver and onions and chicken marsala.

Other specials include free fries with the purchase of two hot dogs at Mr. Doggy Style in Walnutport; and an appetizer (six wings, mozzarella sticks or Bavarian pretzels), any entree and a parfait for $19.95 at Willow Street Pub in North Whitehall Township.

Marion Hose Bar in Jim Thorpe also is participating. More info: lehighvalleychamber.org/greaternorthernlehighrestaurantweek.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog