Dig into the 10th year of ArtsQuest's Souper Bowl

Get ready to be bowled over.

ArtsQuest’s Souper Bowl, where visitors can taste soups from the Valley’s top restaurants and caterers, is back for its 10th year, noon-3 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets are now on sale and this event typically has sold out.

There are a record number of restaurants and caterers taking part this year including:

Bethlehem AVTS — Culinary Arts

Cafe the Lodge (Bethlehem)

Cathy's Creative Catering and Cafe (Catasauqua)

Copperhead Grille (Bethlehem)

Estelle's Catering (Northampton)

Bethlehem Brew Works

Forks Mediterranean Deli (Easton)

Hops Fogelsville Hotel

Hops at The Paddock (Allentown)

Iron Lakes Country Club (Allentown)

Joe's Tavern (Bethlehem)

Johnny's Bagels and Deli (Bethlehem)

Mainland Grille (Harleysville)

McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub (Bethlehem)

Mill Creek Pizza (Allentown)

Social Still (Bethlehem)

Southside 313 Bar & Grille (Bethlehem)

Spinnerstown Hotel (Quakertown)

Steel Club (Hellertown)

Strut Catering Company (Allentown)

The Bayou (Bethlehem)

The View at Morgan Hill (Easton)

Volpe’s Sports Bar (Emmaus)

Taste the soups and vote for your favorites, with the winning restaurant named the Souper Bowl Champion. A panel of judges will sample the soups and award the best entries in six categories: vegetarian, seafood, cream, meat, ethnic and most original.

The afternoon also features live entertainment from Hot Club of Philadelphia and a raffle that includes prizes donated by the participating restaurants.

General admission is $34 for ArtsQuest members, $39 for the public. VIP tickets, which include early entrance to the event for the first chance to taste the soups and meet the chefs: $55 for ArtsQuest members, $60 for the public.

Info: www.steelstacks.org or 610-332-3378.

