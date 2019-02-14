Did you wait until last minute to make Valentine's reservations? You should have planned like a Portlander
You tried making Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations last weekend? Where do you think you are, Santa Barbara?
Tock, the Chicago-based online-reservations system, took a look at how far in advance people booked Valentine’s Day dinner reservations, and broke them down by city. The mildly interesting and/or entertaining results:
Of the 20 cities surveyed, Chicagoans were in the middle of the pack, making reservations, on average, two weeks in advance. Also tied at the 14-day mark were Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Washington, D.C.
At the extremes, Napa, Calif., and Portland, Ore., were the plan-ahead cities; residents booked Valentine’s tables 23 and 24 days ahead, respectfully. At the opposite end were Atlanta and Detroit (nine days each). Residents of Santa Barbara, Calif., (official city motto: “Whatever”) made reservations a mere four days out.
The breakdown:
Santa Barbara: four days
Atlanta: nine days
Detroit: nine days
New York City: 10 days
Boston: 10 days
Sacramento: 12 days
Dallas: 13 days
Miami: 13 days
Chicago: 14 days
Kansas City: 14 days
Los Angeles: 14 days
Minneapolis/St. Paul: 14 days
Washington, D.C.: 14 days
Austin: 15 days
Seattle: 15 days
Denver/Boulder: 17 days
Milwaukee: 18 days
San Francisco: 21 days
Napa: 23 days
Portland (Ore.): 24 days
