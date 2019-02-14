Did you wait until last minute to make Valentine's reservations? You should have planned like a Portlander

You tried making Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations last weekend? Where do you think you are, Santa Barbara?

Tock, the Chicago-based online-reservations system, took a look at how far in advance people booked Valentine’s Day dinner reservations, and broke them down by city. The mildly interesting and/or entertaining results:

Of the 20 cities surveyed, Chicagoans were in the middle of the pack, making reservations, on average, two weeks in advance. Also tied at the 14-day mark were Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Washington, D.C.

At the extremes, Napa, Calif., and Portland, Ore., were the plan-ahead cities; residents booked Valentine’s tables 23 and 24 days ahead, respectfully. At the opposite end were Atlanta and Detroit (nine days each). Residents of Santa Barbara, Calif., (official city motto: “Whatever”) made reservations a mere four days out.

The breakdown:

Santa Barbara: four days

Atlanta: nine days

Detroit: nine days

New York City: 10 days

Boston: 10 days

Sacramento: 12 days

Dallas: 13 days

Miami: 13 days

Chicago: 14 days

Kansas City: 14 days

Los Angeles: 14 days

Minneapolis/St. Paul: 14 days

Washington, D.C.: 14 days

Austin: 15 days

Seattle: 15 days

Denver/Boulder: 17 days

Milwaukee: 18 days

San Francisco: 21 days

Napa: 23 days

Portland (Ore.): 24 days

