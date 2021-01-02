Stephen M. Katz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Did you get more than a New Year’s Eve kiss? Pandemic analysts watch for surge following holidays

January 2, 2021 | 1:28pm
From www.dailypress.com
By
Elisha Sauers
Stephen M. Katz

More than 5,000 Virginians likely died of COVID-19 in 2020.