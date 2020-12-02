Did Lori Lightfoot bet on Chicago teachers strike? Email lays out Scotch-and-cigars wager, but mayor and top aide deny bet.

Two days before the Chicago Teachers Union officially went on strike in 2019, one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s top aides sent her a note about what he called “The Bet.” In the email, Lightfoot senior advisor and legal counsel Michael Frisch laid out the wager and its stakes. “The Bet: 3 cigars and a bottle of scotch of the winner’s choosing. Under: Strike ends before next Weds. Over: Strike extends past Weds,” Frisch wrote in the email, which had “confirming our agreement” in the subject line. A spokeswoman for Lightfoot said the mayor “does not have any recollection of the email in question” but took the CTU strike “very seriously” and “of course never participated in any bet nor would she.”