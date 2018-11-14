Dickey’s Welcomes New Vice President of International Sales

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the largest barbecue franchise in the world, announces the addition of Jim Perkins, Vice President of International Sales. In his new role at Dickey’s, Jim will work with the Franchise Sales team to continue to grow the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brand internationally.

“This year, we opened our first intentional location in Abu Dhabi and made plans to open restaurants throughout Canada,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It is a very exciting time for the Dickey’s brand; and we look forward to the success Jim and his team will bring us in continuing our international expansion.”

Jim brings a full career of restaurant operations to the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family along with more than 10 years of international operations and development experience. Most recently, Jim worked with MAM Food Co., a Dubai, United Arab Emirates food and beverage company, and Papa Murphy’s; assisting both with their international development and partnering with them operationally after opening.

“The Dickey’s brand truly is a family business that is focused on authentic food and the experience of bringing friends and family around the table to enjoy delicious barbecue,” says Jim. “I look forward to helping Dickey’s continue their international expansion and serving Texas-style barbecue to people across the world.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

