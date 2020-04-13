Dickey’s Unveils Upgraded Online Experience Amid COVID-19 Challenges

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , the world’s largest barbecue concept, launched a modernized ecommerce site designed to enhance the user experience for guests.

The new dickeys.com site is fully optimized for mobile users and features a seamless online ordering process and enhanced location services allowing site visitors to more easily find their nearest Dickey’s locations. The new site also offers a streamlined process for retrieving catering quotes.

“In the current restaurant environment, our guests are increasingly choosing to order from us online, so we wanted to simplify the ordering process as much possible,” said CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Laura Rea Dickey . “We found that 90% of our guests were interacting with us on their mobile devices and our new site makes it even easier for our fans to find their favorite location and create a greater level of convenience for folks looking to dine with us.”

Site visitors will also find a new custom nutritional calculator that allows users to get specific nutritional information based on exactly what they’re ordering.

Dickey’s is also rolling out a conversational assistant feature, which enhances the traditional chatbot experience by allowing the user to interact via voice.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location . Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit or call (866) 340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .